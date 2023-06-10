Pathstone Family Office LLC Lowers Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pathstone Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $82,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,745 shares of company stock worth $9,711,995. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $182.46 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $198.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 48.73%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

