Deutsche Bank AG Has $66.65 Million Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 935,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,723 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $66,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth $33,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.27.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $67.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72. Kellogg has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $77.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.81.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.52%.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $6,849,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,931,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,281,584.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $6,849,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,931,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,281,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 503,483 shares of company stock worth $34,157,328. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

