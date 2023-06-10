Pathstone Family Office LLC Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $92.59 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.52.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

