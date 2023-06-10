Bokf Na Grows Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,062,000 after acquiring an additional 292,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,020,000 after buying an additional 165,682 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,201,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,279,000 after purchasing an additional 159,849 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,256,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,664,000 after acquiring an additional 169,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,643,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,604 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,289 shares of company stock valued at $55,111,633. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 1.0 %

ABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

Shares of ABC opened at $178.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $135.14 and a twelve month high of $178.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

