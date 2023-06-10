Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Buys Shares of 6,683 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. Barclays increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Insider Activity

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,219 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $67,691.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,873,304.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 114,178 shares of company stock worth $6,330,175 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $56.08 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.15.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.75%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

