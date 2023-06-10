Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 191 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at about $421,332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Humana by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,065,000 after acquiring an additional 654,681 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Humana by 5,251.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 469,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,677,000 after acquiring an additional 460,485 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,766,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Humana by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 716,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,742,000 after acquiring an additional 269,890 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $513.29 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $418.70 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The firm has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $516.17 and a 200 day moving average of $508.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet raised Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $599.72.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

