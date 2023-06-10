Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $6.88 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,462 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $240.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.68 and a 200 day moving average of $233.23. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $265.64. The company has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.74.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Further Reading

