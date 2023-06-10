Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 623 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 82.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,416,000 after purchasing an additional 254,850 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 7.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 299,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 7,369.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 21,518 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $57.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day moving average of $65.80. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

