Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes $336,000 Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,502,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,159,000 after acquiring an additional 487,408 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,187,000 after acquiring an additional 78,795 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,849,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,002,000 after acquiring an additional 421,509 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $19,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,745,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,018,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,070,663 shares of company stock worth $133,983,741. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APO. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $72.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.29 and its 200 day moving average is $65.58. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $74.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.07%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

