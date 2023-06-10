Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Invests $351,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Chubb by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $191.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.07 and its 200 day moving average is $207.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.54.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

