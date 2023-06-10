Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,098 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 11,361 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $116.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.32. The stock has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

