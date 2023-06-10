82,010 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Acquired by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 82,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,144,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097,353 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,132,000 after buying an additional 3,039,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in VICI Properties by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,549,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,501,000 after buying an additional 2,770,415 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,023,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,761,000 after buying an additional 2,004,524 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of VICI stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.82. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Further Reading

