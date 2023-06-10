First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 36,136 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $26,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $197.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.25. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.22 and a 1 year high of $262.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.73.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

