Clear Street Markets LLC Has $140,000 Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Nucor by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $145.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.33. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $182.68. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.00%.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

