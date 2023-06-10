First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $26.13 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,351 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,369 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $26,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied Materials Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

AMAT stock opened at $136.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $138.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.79 and its 200 day moving average is $114.60. The firm has a market cap of $114.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.