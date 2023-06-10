Brown Advisory Inc. Has $26.98 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.08% of DuPont de Nemours worth $26,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $69.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.50. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.49%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DD. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

