Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Position Trimmed by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average is $30.93.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading

