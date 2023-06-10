Clear Street Markets LLC Increases Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 75,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 74,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

