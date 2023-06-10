The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,396,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,681 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $196,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,933,000 after buying an additional 3,443,687 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 12,613.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,152 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 160.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,114,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,463 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 369.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,260,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,133 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,552 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE KR opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several research firms have weighed in on KR. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.

In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,866.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,584,518. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

