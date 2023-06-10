Moran Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.50 Million in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,871 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,465,000 after purchasing an additional 22,547 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 274,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 158,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,634,000 after purchasing an additional 32,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,312.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $187.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $232.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.37.

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.65.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

