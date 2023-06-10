Smith Moore & CO. Makes New $219,000 Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,563 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $49.88 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.21. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.