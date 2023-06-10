Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,280,133 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Devon Energy worth $201,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Price Performance

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN opened at $49.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

