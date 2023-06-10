Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VDE. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,829,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 17,909 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 26,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 60,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,146,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDE opened at $112.75 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.04 and a 200 day moving average of $117.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.