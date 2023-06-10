First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 193,323 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Extra Space Storage worth $31,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 1.1 %

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $144.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.97 and a 52 week high of $216.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 101.89%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.56.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Articles

