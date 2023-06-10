First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,719 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $20,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $149.53 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $205.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,234,458.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

