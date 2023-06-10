Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 46,455 Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Federated Hermes as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Federated Hermes by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 43,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $176,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $176,467.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $35,213.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 369,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,061,670.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,883 shares of company stock worth $5,707,141. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Shares of FHI opened at $37.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $45.55. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.85 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 39.58%.

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

