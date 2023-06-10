Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $182,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.86.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $450.87 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $515.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $477.83 and a 200-day moving average of $465.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

