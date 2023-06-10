Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,162 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.26% of Seagen worth $62,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,484.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $196.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.53. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.08 and a 12-month high of $207.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Seagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $173.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 price objective (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.47.

Insider Activity

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 55,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $11,322,275.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,333,972.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $27,379.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,377,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 55,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $11,322,275.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,333,972.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,346 shares of company stock valued at $26,168,139. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Stories

