Deutsche Bank AG Has $65.97 Million Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,349 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.41% of Ball worth $65,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Trading Down 1.2 %

BALL opened at $52.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.48. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on BALL shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

About Ball

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.