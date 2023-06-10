Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,615 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $2,214,779.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,900,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $149.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.05, a PEG ratio of 132.48 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $205.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.