Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 22,102 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Arch Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Arch Resources by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the first quarter worth $619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARCH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on Arch Resources from $200.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Arch Resources stock opened at $111.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.34. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.42 and a fifty-two week high of $173.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $10.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.46 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.03 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 96.62% and a net margin of 33.74%. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 32.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 1.63%.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

