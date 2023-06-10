Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 39,620 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 39,620 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after buying an additional 61,737 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in Shell by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 421,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,004,000 after acquiring an additional 92,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.05) to GBX 3,000 ($37.29) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,526.29.

Shell Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Shell stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.05 and its 200 day moving average is $58.87. The firm has a market cap of $203.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

