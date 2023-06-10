Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.51)-($0.55) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.55). The company issued revenue guidance of $442.5-$446.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $436.45 million. Braze also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.55–$0.51 EPS.

Braze Price Performance

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. Braze has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $50.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.33.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 29.64%. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Braze

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRZE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Braze from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.76.

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $53,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,199.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $77,801.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,899.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $53,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,199.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,534 shares of company stock worth $2,979,680. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Braze

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Braze by 189.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the first quarter worth $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.