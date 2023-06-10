Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.99 Million Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 455.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 137.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter valued at $2,752,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 240.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 58,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $84.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 0.29. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $108.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.51 and a 200 day moving average of $87.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

