Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 32,352 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $74.06 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $229.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

