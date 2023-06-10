Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 42,373 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,329 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 2,972,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,851 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,461.8% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,082,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,845 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,665 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.94. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

