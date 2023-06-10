Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 42,678 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,037,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,069,159,000 after purchasing an additional 420,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,375,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,713,000 after acquiring an additional 218,684 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,708,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,253,000 after purchasing an additional 50,544 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,367,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,314,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,390,000 after purchasing an additional 241,692 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE opened at $109.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.44 and a 200 day moving average of $105.38. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $113.07. The stock has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,434 shares of company stock valued at $10,083,786 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.89.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.