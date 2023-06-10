Moran Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.47 Million in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after buying an additional 16,695 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,374,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $93.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.28 and a 200 day moving average of $90.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $94.37.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

