Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.07 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Stryker Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $280.64 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $306.56. The stock has a market cap of $106.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

