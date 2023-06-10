Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Lithia Motors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $44,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,912.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,890 shares of company stock worth $421,726 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $254.79 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $309.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.92.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 3.99%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.17 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LAD. Guggenheim cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.56.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Stories

