Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 117 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,450,495,000 after purchasing an additional 121,666 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Oracle by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $760,893,000 after acquiring an additional 439,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,991,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $958,232,000 after acquiring an additional 329,802 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,795,966 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $718,982,000 after acquiring an additional 288,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $520,230,000 after acquiring an additional 434,023 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $109.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.13. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $110.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

