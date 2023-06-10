Pathstone Family Office LLC Lowers Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Pathstone Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $82,865,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,985,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,054 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $63,435,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,281,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,033,000 after purchasing an additional 794,589 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.1 %

JCI opened at $63.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.03. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

