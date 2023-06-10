Trustcore Financial Services LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.80. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $83.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1971 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

