Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 4,549 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 985.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.19.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $81.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.59. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $86.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 352.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.87%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Articles

