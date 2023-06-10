Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Pathstone Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,642 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $17.16.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 32,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $495,086.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,845,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,965,309.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 47,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $732,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 817,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 32,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $495,086.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,845,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,965,309.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,947,828 shares of company stock valued at $27,292,172 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

