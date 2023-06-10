Pathstone Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1,140.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,624 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,419 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 185.3% during the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,231,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,781,000 after purchasing an additional 799,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,108,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,395,000 after purchasing an additional 558,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.70. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $49.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.87.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.