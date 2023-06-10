Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Barclays upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $251.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $269.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.45. The company has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

