Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,367 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $393,737,000 after buying an additional 530,655 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $124.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.55. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $130.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $201.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 543.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.07.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,765 shares of company stock worth $12,789,560 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

