Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 21,132 UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,132 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 344.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PATH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.50 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.64.
Insiders Place Their Bets
UiPath Trading Down 6.0 %
Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $17.18 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.95 and a beta of 0.69.
UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $289.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.25 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 21.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
UiPath Profile
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UiPath (PATH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.