Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 21,132 UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,132 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 344.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PATH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.50 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $220,307.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 420,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,687. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $220,307.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 420,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,687. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,584,341 shares in the company, valued at $24,794,936.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 154,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,628 over the last three months. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $17.18 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.95 and a beta of 0.69.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $289.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.25 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 21.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

