Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 587,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,298 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $74,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 973.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HLT opened at $141.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.95. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $152.89.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HLT. Barclays dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Argus reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

